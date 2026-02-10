Vedanta Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 689.35, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.57% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.07% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 689.35, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25984.15. The Sensex is at 84465.17, up 0.48%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 9.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12129.45, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 245.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 690.3, up 1.54% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 63.57% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.07% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 53.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.