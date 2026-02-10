Associate Sponsors

PVR Inox Ltd spurts 1.84%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1062.55, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% fall in NIFTY and a 3.36% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1062.55, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25984.15. The Sensex is at 84465.17, up 0.48%. PVR Inox Ltd has added around 8.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1451.5, up 2.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 181.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

