PVR Inox Ltd spurts 1.84%, rises for third straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1062.55, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% fall in NIFTY and a 3.36% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1062.55, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25984.15. The Sensex is at 84465.17, up 0.48%. PVR Inox Ltd has added around 8.21% in last one month.