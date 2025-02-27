Indices trade with minor gains; realty shares drops for 4th day

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key domestic indices continued to trade with small gains in mid-afternoon trade amid mixed global cues. The Nifty traded at 22,550 mark. Trading was volatile due to the monthly Nifty50 F&O series expiry today. Realty shares exended losses for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 75.87 points or 0.10% to 74,671.52. The Nifty 50 index added 2.60 points or 0.01% to 22,550.15.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.23%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 2.20%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 878 shares rose and 3,042 shares fell. A total of 111 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.36% to 807.15. The index tumbled 5.64% for the fourth consecutive trading session.

Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.96%), Phoenix Mills (down 4.19%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 2.67%), Raymond (down 2.34%), Godrej Properties (down 2.26%), DLF (down 2.17%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.9%), Macrotech Developers (down 0.77%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.16%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.69% to 6.819 as compared with the previous close of 6.700.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87,2425, compared with its close of 86.1900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 April 2025 settlement were fell 0.77% to Rs 85,189.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 106.57.

The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 1.13% to 4.297.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement added 36 cents or 0.50% to $72.89 a barrel.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

