R R Kabel allots 1,484 equity shares under ESOP

R R Kabel has allotted 1,484 equity shares under ESOP on 30 September 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 56,54,31,165/- (consisting of 11,30,86,233 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each) to Rs 56,54,38,585/- (consisting of 11,30,87,717 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each).

