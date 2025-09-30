Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research is flat on debut

Shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research were currently trading at Rs 751 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 15.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 890.

The scrip was listed at 890, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 890 and a low of Rs 735.05. On the BSE, over 1.79 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research was subscribed 22.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it will close on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 170 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 280 crore. The selling shareholders include Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, who will offload 3146067 equity shares at the upper price band aggregating Rs 280 crore. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 81 crore will be used for marketing, brand building, and advertising activities; Rs 45 crore will be used for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; and the balance for general corporate purposes. Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) is an online higher education platform with a Pan-India presence through 22 learning centers and 17 tech studios. As of March 2025, it offered 268 programs across management, technology, and commerce in partnership with 36 premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and global universities.