Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 10.86% to Rs 25.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 312.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 299.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.312.06299.5314.9113.8648.8245.9133.7730.5525.1122.65

