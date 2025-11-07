JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 16.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 1009.30 crore

Net profit of JM Financial rose 16.30% to Rs 270.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 232.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 1009.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1171.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1009.301171.1859.9241.91363.59168.45344.39153.60270.00232.16

