Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 30.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 30.66% to Rs 10098.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7728.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 126930.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120325.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.126930.04120325.667.485.4810536.567382.3510536.567382.3510098.487728.68

