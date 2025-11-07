Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 14.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.47% to Rs 126.86 crore

Net profit of Master Trust declined 14.88% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 126.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.126.86153.7246.7441.7444.3449.6143.2448.5631.4036.89

