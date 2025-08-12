Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 53.57 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals declined 27.19% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 53.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.5749.7622.7933.0815.2319.7014.3719.2110.2014.01

