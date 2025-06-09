Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avantel Ltd, SEPC Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2025.

Avantel Ltd, SEPC Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2025.

Orient Cement Ltd tumbled 8.96% to Rs 322.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21110 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd lost 7.18% to Rs 159. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

SEPC Ltd crashed 6.05% to Rs 13.67. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd dropped 3.34% to Rs 2312.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd corrected 3.22% to Rs 2962.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurionpro Solutions wins multi-year engagement from Sri Lanka's leading bank

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

Volumes jump at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Sensex gains over 239 pts; IT shares rally

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story