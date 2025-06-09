Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Avantel Ltd, SEPC Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2025.

Orient Cement Ltd tumbled 8.96% to Rs 322.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21110 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd lost 7.18% to Rs 159. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

SEPC Ltd crashed 6.05% to Rs 13.67. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.61 lakh shares in the past one month. Cochin Shipyard Ltd dropped 3.34% to Rs 2312.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.44 lakh shares in the past one month. Data Patterns (India) Ltd corrected 3.22% to Rs 2962.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.