Indo Tech Transformers bags Rs 65-cr order from ReNew Wind Energy

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
Indo Tech Transformers announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 64.99 crore from ReNew Wind Energy (Jamb) for the manufacture and supply of six 220 kV-165 MVA transformers.

The order is domestic in nature and involves the supply of power transformers, with deliveries scheduled between February 2027 and May 2027. The company said that neither the promoter nor the promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Indo Tech Transformers is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and substations.

The company's standalone net profit surged 39.8% to Rs 24.78 crore on a 25% increase in net sales to Rs 182.86 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip dropped 2.15% to currently trade at Rs 1,507 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

