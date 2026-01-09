Central Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 36.98, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.72% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 42.02% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.98, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Central Bank of India has gained around 2.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8585.35, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.62 lakh shares in last one month.