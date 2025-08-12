Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 48.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 30.77 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech rose 48.26% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.7724.7217.7814.935.023.394.823.194.703.17

