Indoco Remedies edges higher after receiving EU GMP certificate for Goa-based manufacturing facility

Indoco Remedies rose 2.35% to Rs 317.35 after the company announced the receipt of certificate for EU Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance from the European Health Authorities for its sterile drug product manufacturing facility Goa Plant II.
The said unit is located at L32, 33 and 34, Verna Industrial Estate, South Goa.
The EU GMP certification issued by the European Health Authorities confirms that the site complies with the good manufacturing practice requirements.
Aditi Panandikar, managing director, Indoco Remedies, said: "This GMP certification for our sterile drug product manufacturing facility, Goa Plant II is a testament to our relentless efforts to supply quality and affordable medicines across geographies.
We remain fully committed to adhering to cGMP standards and consistently delivering quality products to customers and patients worldwide."
Indoco Remedies is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of formulations (finished dosage forms) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined by 12.57% to Rs 383.89 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
