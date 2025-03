IndoStar Capital Finance has allotted 5,900 equity shares under ESOP on 25 March 2025.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,36,09,15,470/- consisting of 13,60,91,547 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,36,09,74,470/- consisting of 13,60,97,447 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

