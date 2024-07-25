Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 7.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 3520.60 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 7.81% to Rs 481.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 521.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 3520.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3406.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3520.603406.9916.4818.85731.22769.26616.79670.33481.20521.99

