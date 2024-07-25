Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 7.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 7.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 3520.60 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 7.81% to Rs 481.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 521.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 3520.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3406.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3520.603406.99 3 OPM %16.4818.85 -PBDT731.22769.26 -5 PBT616.79670.33 -8 NP481.20521.99 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wealthy Nivesh Takes its Tech-Driven Wealth Management to Dubai and the Middle East

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures plunge over 200 pts; Asian markets bleed red

SIP Magic: Create a Wealth of 1 Crore in Just 10 Years!

$1 trn rout hits Nasdaq 100 over AI jitters in worst day since 2022

US election: Trump attacks Harris on abortion, an issue he rarely discusses

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story