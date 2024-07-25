Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 7.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 3520.60 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 7.81% to Rs 481.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 521.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 3520.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3406.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3520.603406.99 3 OPM %16.4818.85 -PBDT731.22769.26 -5 PBT616.79670.33 -8 NP481.20521.99 -8
