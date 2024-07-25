Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 5.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 5.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 18.72% to Rs 31158.52 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 5.67% to Rs 6436.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6091.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.72% to Rs 31158.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26245.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income31158.5226245.74 19 OPM %61.8462.92 -PBDT8643.348191.62 6 PBT8643.348191.62 6 NP6436.436091.35 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wealthy Nivesh Takes its Tech-Driven Wealth Management to Dubai and the Middle East

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures plunge over 200 pts; Asian markets bleed red

SIP Magic: Create a Wealth of 1 Crore in Just 10 Years!

$1 trn rout hits Nasdaq 100 over AI jitters in worst day since 2022

US election: Trump attacks Harris on abortion, an issue he rarely discusses

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story