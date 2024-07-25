Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 5.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.72% to Rs 31158.52 croreNet profit of Axis Bank rose 5.67% to Rs 6436.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6091.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.72% to Rs 31158.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26245.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income31158.5226245.74 19 OPM %61.8462.92 -PBDT8643.348191.62 6 PBT8643.348191.62 6 NP6436.436091.35 6
