Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 168.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.17% to Rs 773.68 crore

Net profit of Epack Durable rose 168.16% to Rs 23.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 77.17% to Rs 773.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 436.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.773.68436.706.666.6443.6319.9832.3112.2323.418.73

