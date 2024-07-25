Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 168.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.17% to Rs 773.68 croreNet profit of Epack Durable rose 168.16% to Rs 23.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 77.17% to Rs 773.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 436.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales773.68436.70 77 OPM %6.666.64 -PBDT43.6319.98 118 PBT32.3112.23 164 NP23.418.73 168
