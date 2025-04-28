Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 3950.84 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 4.92% to Rs 455.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 433.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 3950.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3596.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.47% to Rs 1717.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1985.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 14927.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14000.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
