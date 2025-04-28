Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 16.01% to Rs 9.18 crore

Net loss of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.01% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.21% to Rs 10.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.49% to Rs 57.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.1810.93 -16 57.9362.62 -7 OPM %60.8991.40 -80.9487.10 - PBDT3.637.48 -51 38.4142.32 -9 PBT-2.301.55 PL 14.6918.61 -21 NP-1.721.17 PL 10.9213.86 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 42.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 238.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 59.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank's board to mull fund raising plan on 2nd May

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story