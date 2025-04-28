Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 403.18 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 24.04% to Rs 40.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 403.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 322.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.60% to Rs 143.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.20% to Rs 1395.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1047.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

