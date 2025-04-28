Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 238.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.01% to Rs 232.81 croreNet profit of Manorama Industries rose 238.16% to Rs 42.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 80.01% to Rs 232.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 179.36% to Rs 112.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.64% to Rs 770.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 457.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
