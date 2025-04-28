Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 42.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.30% to Rs 33.12 croreNet profit of Satin Housing Finance declined 42.29% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.30% to Rs 33.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.78% to Rs 4.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 110.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
