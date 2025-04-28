Latur Renewable Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.95% to Rs 9.99 crore

Net Loss of Latur Renewable Pvt reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.95% to Rs 9.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.20% to Rs 13.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 59.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

9.9910.5159.9967.9970.4766.9881.8584.015.504.6641.9646.06-0.34-1.1818.6122.72-0.25-0.8813.8416.92

