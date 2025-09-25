Indraprastha Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.88, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 19.64% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.88, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost around 0.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35506.7, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.93 lakh shares in last one month.