GTL standalone net profit rises 21.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.62% to Rs 55.73 crore

Net profit of GTL rose 21.02% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 55.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.55.7363.0628.3246.869.3122.087.6119.1115.6012.89

