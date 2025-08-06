ISL Consulting standalone net profit declines 10.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.08% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of ISL Consulting declined 10.79% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.08% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.325.4537.6526.241.251.401.241.391.241.39

