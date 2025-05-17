Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 31.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 333.75 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 31.57% to Rs 41.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 333.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 314.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.87% to Rs 160.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 1356.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1244.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

333.75314.731356.361244.7018.3715.3918.0115.5366.1851.77260.65206.1955.2741.56216.32166.1141.0131.17160.99123.96

