Indsil Hydro Power &amp; Manganese reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 48.78% to Rs 30.11 crore

Net Loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.78% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.05% to Rs 116.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.1158.79 -49 116.61176.82 -34 OPM %-5.31-0.36 --2.157.41 - PBDT-0.29-0.64 55 -5.871.87 PL PBT-1.02-1.67 39 -9.31-2.34 -298 NP-1.13-4.85 77 -9.96-9.04 -10

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

