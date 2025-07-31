Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 8.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.60% to Rs 186.40 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust rose 8.53% to Rs 120.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.60% to Rs 186.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.186.40127.1580.1262.79125.46115.95125.46115.95120.55111.08

