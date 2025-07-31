Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 8.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 8.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 46.60% to Rs 186.40 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust rose 8.53% to Rs 120.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.60% to Rs 186.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales186.40127.15 47 OPM %80.1262.79 -PBDT125.46115.95 8 PBT125.46115.95 8 NP120.55111.08 9

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

