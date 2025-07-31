Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 9.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.14% to Rs 8057.60 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers declined 9.82% to Rs 1736.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1925.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 8057.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7383.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8057.607383.0054.4861.014038.104152.302333.802591.801736.801925.90

