TBO Tek Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NMDC Steel Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2025.

TBO Tek Ltd surged 12.59% to Rs 1557.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7070 shares in the past one month.

NMDC Steel Ltd soared 8.03% to Rs 42.36. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.61 lakh shares in the past one month. TD Power Systems Ltd spiked 8.00% to Rs 554.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48918 shares in the past one month. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd jumped 7.82% to Rs 57.21. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.27 lakh shares in the past one month.