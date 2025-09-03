Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government assures kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption

Government assures kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, chaired a high-level review meeting on 2nd September 2025 in to assess the preparedness for Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations for cotton during the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season 202526 commencing from 1st October 2025. Reiterating the Governments commitment to the welfare of cotton farmers, Union Minister assured that all kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption, with a focus on timely, transparent, and farmer-centric service delivery. He reaffirmed Governments vision to protect the interest of cotton farmers by ensuring remunerative price for their produce and accelerate the shift towards a digitally empowered cotton ecosystem. Procurement of cotton under MSP will commence from 1stOctober in the North States, 15th October in the Central States and from 21st October 2025 in the South States.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

