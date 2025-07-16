Saregama India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 481.95, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.68% rally in NIFTY and a 12.47% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 481.95, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25216.7. The Sensex is at 82648.35, up 0.09%.Saregama India Ltd has eased around 11.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1735.85, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81942 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.08 lakh shares in last one month.