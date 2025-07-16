Onward Tech surges as Q1 profit jumps 20% QoQ

Onward Technologies hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 374.55 after the company posted strong financial results for Q1 FY26.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 20.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 12.7 crore, while revenue from operations grew 4.6% to Rs 133.2 crore during the June 2025 quarter. Total revenue stood at Rs 135.6 crore, reflecting a 4.3% sequential and 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

On a YoY basis, net profit surged 79.3%, backed by healthy margin expansion, consistent top-line growth, and operational efficiency. Profit before tax jumped 25.4% QoQ and 64.2% YoY to Rs 15.9 crore.

Operating metrics painted a robust picture. EBITDA rose 23.3% QoQ and 46.5% YoY to Rs 17.1 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding 196 basis points QoQ and 293 bps YoY to 12.9%.

EBIT came in at Rs 14 crore, up 32.9% QoQ and 66.2% YoY. EBIT margin improved to 10.5% from 8.2% in Q4 FY25 and 7.1% in Q1 FY25. Jigar Mehta, managing director, Onward Technologies, said, "We are pleased to report a record consolidated Q1FY26 total revenue of ₹135.6 crore, reflecting a growth of 4.3% QoQ and 13.6% YoY. Our EBITDA margin reached its highest ever at 12.9%, driven by continued focus on operational efficiencies and seamless execution. We are well poised to capitalize on growing market opportunities and remain focused on delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. The company remains optimistic about the evolving demand landscape and is committed to investing in talent, innovation, and customer success."