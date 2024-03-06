Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1558.85, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.48% gain in NIFTY and a 15.56% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1558.85, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 22277.45. The Sensex is at 73504.92, down 0.23%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has added around 2.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47581, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1563.15, up 0.77% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 32.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.48% gain in NIFTY and a 15.56% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

