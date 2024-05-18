Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 704.87 points or 1.06% at 66997.4 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 4.07%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.53%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.1%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.78%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SKF India Ltd (up 2.19%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.75%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.32%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.06%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.05%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (down 0.74%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 119.6 or 0.16% at 74036.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.35 points or 0.19% at 22509.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 406.57 points or 0.85% at 47998.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 88.61 points or 0.61% at 14597.07.

On BSE,2328 shares were trading in green, 753 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Capital Goods shares rise

Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Market opens on higher note in special trading session; breadth strong

Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Victoria Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story