Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 841.5 points or 1.36% at 62600.85 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 17.69%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.98%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 4.12%),Inox Wind Ltd (up 3.77%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 2.75%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.75%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.4%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.21%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.08%).

On the other hand, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 0.79%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.43%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.15%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 504.27 or 1.03% at 49554.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 134.01 points or 0.92% at 14771.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.05 points or 0.18% at 23204.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 43.83 points or 0.06% at 76576.79.

On BSE,2278 shares were trading in green, 806 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

