Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 155.68 points or 1.05% at 14976.67 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 8.07%), Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (up 7.5%),VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (up 7.32%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 6.65%),Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 6.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (up 6.14%), Jai Corp Ltd (up 5.71%), Inox India Ltd (up 5.41%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (up 5%), and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (up 5%).

On the other hand, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 7.36%), PNC Infratech Ltd (down 7.1%), and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.96%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 272.27 or 0.55% at 49511.69.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 70.87 points or 0.47% at 15140.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.4 points or 0.03% at 23252.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 4.48 points or 0.01% at 76485.6.

On BSE,2095 shares were trading in green, 1081 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

