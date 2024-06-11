Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 155.68 points or 1.05% at 14976.67 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 8.07%), Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (up 7.5%),VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (up 7.32%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 6.65%),Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 6.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (up 6.14%), Jai Corp Ltd (up 5.71%), Inox India Ltd (up 5.41%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (up 5%), and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (up 5%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 7.36%), PNC Infratech Ltd (down 7.1%), and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.96%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 272.27 or 0.55% at 49511.69.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 70.87 points or 0.47% at 15140.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.4 points or 0.03% at 23252.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 4.48 points or 0.01% at 76485.6.

On BSE,2095 shares were trading in green, 1081 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mkt advances

Industrials shares rise

ITC, Aditya Birla Capital, SpiceJet may see action

Industrials shares gain

Market trade higher; Auto shares advance

Mphasis adopts HPE GreenLake cloud with HPE Alletra Storage

Suzlon wins 103.95 MW wind power project

Franklin Industries acquires land on long term lease for contract farming

Capital Goods stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story