Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 142.01 points or 0.95% at 15127.28 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Kamdhenu Ltd (up 13.34%), Roto Pumps Ltd (up 10.71%),Jai Corp Ltd (up 8.38%),Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (up 7.79%),KEI Industries Ltd (up 7.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 5%), Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.99%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 4.38%), Engineers India Ltd (up 4.35%), and Triveni Turbine Ltd (up 4.26%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 2.57%), EPL Ltd (down 1.88%), and Advait Infratech Ltd (down 1.77%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 294.54 or 0.55% at 54217.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.01 points or 0.04% at 15756.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.35 points or 0.11% at 24167.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 34.09 points or 0.04% at 79969.97.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1015 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

