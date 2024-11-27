Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index increasing 80.34 points or 1.11% at 7333.73 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (up 3.84%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.14%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.01%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.7%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.16%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.8%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.68%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.59%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.55%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.04%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 294.54 or 0.55% at 54217.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.01 points or 0.04% at 15756.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.35 points or 0.11% at 24167.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 34.09 points or 0.04% at 79969.97.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1015 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

