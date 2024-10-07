Industrials stocks slide

Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Industrials index decreasing 445.3 points or 2.91% at 14843.48 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (down 9.82%), Dhunseri Ventures Ltd (down 8.91%),Kamdhenu Ltd (down 8.64%),Balu Forge Industries Ltd (down 8.19%),Precision Wires India Ltd (down 8.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (down 8.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 8.05%), Skipper Ltd (down 7.88%), SEPC Ltd (down 7.76%), and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (down 7.75%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Finolex Industries Ltd (up 5.56%), Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd (up 4.16%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.35%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1943.61 or 3.47% at 54001.7.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 360.15 points or 2.18% at 16164.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 284.05 points or 1.14% at 24730.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 789.89 points or 0.97% at 80898.56.

On BSE,533 shares were trading in green, 3473 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

