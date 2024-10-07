Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 305.57 points or 3.66% at 8049.7 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 5.41%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 4.81%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.66%),NTPC Ltd (down 4.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 3.87%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.81%), NHPC Ltd (down 3.79%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 3.72%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.09%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.35%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1943.61 or 3.47% at 54001.7.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 360.15 points or 2.18% at 16164.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 284.05 points or 1.14% at 24730.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 789.89 points or 0.97% at 80898.56.

On BSE,533 shares were trading in green, 3473 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

