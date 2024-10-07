Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 267.19 points or 4.08% at 6279.76 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 7.57%), PTC India Ltd (down 7.38%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 6.94%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 6.17%),SJVN Ltd (down 6.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were EMS Ltd (down 5.77%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 5.41%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 5.27%), CESC Ltd (down 5.04%), and K.P. Energy Ltd (down 5%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.11%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1943.61 or 3.47% at 54001.7.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 360.15 points or 2.18% at 16164.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 284.05 points or 1.14% at 24730.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 789.89 points or 0.97% at 80898.56.

On BSE,533 shares were trading in green, 3473 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

