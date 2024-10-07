Tata Power Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 443.1, down 5.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 77.24% in last one year as compared to a 27% rally in NIFTY and a 54.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 443.1, down 5.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24780.85. The Sensex is at 81006.87, down 0.83%.Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 6.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42080.65, down 2.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 175.7 lakh shares in last one month.

