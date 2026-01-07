Info Edge gains on reporting strong recruitment revenue growth

Info Edge (India) rose 2.10% to Rs 1,364.35 after it has posted strong performance in its recruitment segment, which saw revenues increase 10.99% YoY to Rs 548.3 crore in 31 December 2025, up from Rs 494 crore in the same period last year.

The companys real estate platform, 99acres, also delivered healthy growth, with revenues climbing 14.42% YoY to Rs 117.4 crore, compared to Rs 102.6 crore in 31 December 2024.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 1,260.81% to Rs 316.39 crore on 14.92% increase in net sales to Rs 805.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.