Wockhardt Ltd up for third consecutive session

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1513.7, up 3.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 26081.2. The Sensex is at 84749.13, down 0.37%. Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 15.08% in last one month.