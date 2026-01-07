Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 0.05%, gains for five straight sessions

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1761, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.18% in last one year as compared to a 10.11% gain in NIFTY and a 0.66% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1761, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 26083.25. The Sensex is at 84758.67, down 0.36%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has dropped around 1.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23126.85, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.59 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1769.3, up 0.23% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is down 4.18% in last one year as compared to a 10.11% gain in NIFTY and a 0.66% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.