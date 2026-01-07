Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 2.85%

Jan 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3217.9, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.46% in last one year as compared to a 10.1% drop in NIFTY and a 6.35% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3217.9, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 26081.2. The Sensex is at 84749.13, down 0.37%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 2.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53561.95, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 90.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Jan 07 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

